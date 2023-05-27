Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.46

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.46 and traded as low as $7.91. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 185,274 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43. The company has a market capitalization of $363.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure ( NYSE:SOI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $84.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.40 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 7.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 57.90%.

Institutional Trading of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 2,297.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the period. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

