Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $5.75.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SWN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a hold rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.85.

SWN opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 45.59% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 401.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 390,616 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 312,714 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,290,274 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,272 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,223,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 22,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 652.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 19,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

