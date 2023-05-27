SPACE ID Price Down 0.7% This Week (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 27th. One SPACE ID token can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001781 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. SPACE ID has a market capitalization of $155.87 million and approximately $37.08 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID’s launch date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 322,972,222 tokens. The official message board for SPACE ID is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id.

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 322,972,222 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.47343356 USD and is up 3.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $60,037,488.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

