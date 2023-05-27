SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SPAR Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SGRP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,380. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27. SPAR Group has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.81.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $64.38 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SPAR Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SPAR Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SPAR Group by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in SPAR Group by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 142,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 29,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPAR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $781,000. 9.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPAR Group, Inc operates as a global merchandising and brand marketing services company, which engages in providing a broad range of sales enhancing services to retailers across most classes of trade, and consumer goods manufacturers and distributors around the world. It operates through the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) geographical segments.

Further Reading

