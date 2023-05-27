SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
SPAR Group Price Performance
NASDAQ SGRP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,380. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27. SPAR Group has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.81.
SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $64.38 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SPAR Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About SPAR Group
SPAR Group, Inc operates as a global merchandising and brand marketing services company, which engages in providing a broad range of sales enhancing services to retailers across most classes of trade, and consumer goods manufacturers and distributors around the world. It operates through the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) geographical segments.
