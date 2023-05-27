SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Rating) by 210.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,091 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 88.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 1,936.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWX opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.72. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $24.99.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

