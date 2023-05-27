Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Bought by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned approximately 0.09% of Spotify Technology worth $13,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 20.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,717,000 after acquiring an additional 707,653 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,925,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,848,000 after purchasing an additional 890,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,511,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.0% during the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 790,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,187,000 after buying an additional 37,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 29.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 768,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,322,000 after purchasing an additional 176,800 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:SPOT traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,405. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.08. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $152.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.75.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

See Also

