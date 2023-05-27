Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the April 30th total of 109,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUND. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 29.9% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 590,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 136,060 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 28.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 364,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 80,332 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 360,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 51,227 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprott Focus Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FUND traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $7.63. 21,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,946. Sprott Focus Trust has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.19.

Sprott Focus Trust Cuts Dividend

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company was founded on November 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

