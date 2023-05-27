ssv.network (SSV) Price Down 7.1% This Week

ssv.network (SSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 27th. In the last seven days, ssv.network has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One ssv.network token can currently be bought for about $22.66 or 0.00084789 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ssv.network has a total market cap of $251.05 million and $8.61 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ssv.network was first traded on August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. The official message board for ssv.network is medium.com/bloxstaking. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @ssv_network. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network.

Buying and Selling ssv.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a protocol for securely splitting a validator key for Ethereum staking between non-trusting operators, ensuring decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security. Developed by a team including Ethereum Foundation researchers and stakeholders from Consensus, Coinbase, and Blox Staking, SSV was first discussed in a 2019 theoretical paper. In 2020, the EF awarded a staking community grant to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration, which is being led by Blox Staking with contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

