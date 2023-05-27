Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $135.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on A. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.35.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $120.42 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $160.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.82.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.82%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

