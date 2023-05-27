Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for May 27th (BVXV, CFMS, CIDM, CVU, HSON, IBA, ISEE, KBAL, LOAN, MARPS)

Posted by on May 27th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Saturday, May 27th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

