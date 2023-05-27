StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance

AKTX opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. Akari Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 228,100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Sabby Management LLC increased its position in Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% in the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,273,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Akari Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,703,000. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

