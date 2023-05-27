StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised ClearOne from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Get ClearOne alerts:

ClearOne Price Performance

CLRO opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. ClearOne has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44. The firm has a market cap of $52.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04.

ClearOne Dividend Announcement

ClearOne ( NASDAQ:CLRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 99.33%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearOne stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.88% of ClearOne worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.