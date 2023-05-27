StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JVA opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01. Coffee has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $3.20.

Institutional Trading of Coffee

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JVA. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coffee by 186.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 227,147 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Coffee during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Coffee during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Coffee by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. 20.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

