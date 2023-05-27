StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Global Indemnity Group from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ GBLI opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. Global Indemnity Group has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.73 million, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.94.

Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.13). Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $155.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 919,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after acquiring an additional 13,527 shares in the last quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 359,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after acquiring an additional 117,610 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 312,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 288.1% in the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 176,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 130,941 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Reinsurance Operations, and Exited Lines. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.