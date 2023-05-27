StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVIV opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $13.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVIV. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in InVivo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $522,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InVivo Therapeutics

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

