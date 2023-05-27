StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NBY stock opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $12.64.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.33) EPS for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBY. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 103.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 208,322 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and sales of scientifically-created and clinically-proven eyecare and skincare. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, CelleRx, and DERMAdoctor. The company was founded on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

