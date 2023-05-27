StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.89. Organovo has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $3.72.

Institutional Trading of Organovo

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONVO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Organovo in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Organovo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Organovo by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Organovo by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc is engaged in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

