StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGLS opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $26.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37.

Institutional Trading of Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 648,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regulus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.