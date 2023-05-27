StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Stock Performance

UAMY stock opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. United States Antimony has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.25 and a quick ratio of 17.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UAMY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 80,772.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,185,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169,155 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in United States Antimony by 7.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,078,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 78,818 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 22.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 77,110 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in United States Antimony by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Antimony by 349.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 129,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in June 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

