StockNews.com Downgrades WPP (NYSE:WPP) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WPP. Credit Suisse Group upgraded WPP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on WPP from GBX 770 ($9.58) to GBX 760 ($9.45) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded WPP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,001.29.
WPP Trading Up 1.2 %
WPP stock opened at $53.99 on Wednesday. WPP has a 1-year low of $39.67 and a 1-year high of $64.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.
WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.
