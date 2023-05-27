StockNews.com Upgrades Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) to “Hold”

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.29.

Cytokinetics Stock Down 0.5 %

CYTK opened at $37.36 on Thursday. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $55.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average of $40.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 439.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 300.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $467,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,499,979.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,687,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $467,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,499,979.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,953 shares of company stock valued at $3,588,051 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

