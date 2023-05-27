Stratis Reaches Market Capitalization of $69.07 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $69.07 million and approximately $818,768.78 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stratis has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001730 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,824.32 or 0.06830910 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00053832 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00039393 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00018784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018402 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005929 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000560 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 149,525,289 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

