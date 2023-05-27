Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Trimmed by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,053,894 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 543,205 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 5.3% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.54% of Stryker worth $502,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,850,000 after purchasing an additional 422,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,791,909,000 after purchasing an additional 235,239 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,091,832,000 after purchasing an additional 224,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,855,916,000 after purchasing an additional 246,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,667,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $896,733,000 after purchasing an additional 90,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $272.58. 1,091,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,345. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $306.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

