Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Short Interest Down 32.8% in May

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the April 30th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMYY remained flat at $7.61 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 82,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,264. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.10. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

About Sumitomo Metal Mining

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd. engages in the mining business. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Resources, Smelting and Refining, Materials, and Others. The Mineral Resources segment includes the exploration, development and production of non-ferrous metal resources as well as the sale of ores and other products.

