Summit Financial Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Summit Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Summit Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Summit Financial Group to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Summit Financial Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Summit Financial Group stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average of $23.66. Summit Financial Group has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $30.83. The company has a market cap of $285.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Financial Group

In other Summit Financial Group news, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller bought 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $199,012.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,398.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Summit Financial Group news, EVP Joseph Hager bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $58,860.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller bought 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $199,012.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,685 shares in the company, valued at $493,398.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,881 shares of company stock worth $405,783. Company insiders own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMF. FMR LLC increased its stake in Summit Financial Group by 234.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Summit Financial Group by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Summit Financial Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Summit Financial Group by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Summit Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. The company was founded on March 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Moorefield, WV.

Further Reading

