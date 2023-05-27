Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.73

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.73 and traded as low as $19.20. Summit Financial Group shares last traded at $19.26, with a volume of 6,992 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Summit Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Summit Financial Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $285.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.
Summit Financial Group Dividend Announcement
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Joseph Hager acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $58,860.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,860. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Summit Financial Group news, EVP Joseph Hager purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $58,860.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,860. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller purchased 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $120,853.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,274.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,881 shares of company stock worth $405,783 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.88% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Financial Group
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMF. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,919,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 740.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 51,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 717,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,323,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 23,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.12% of the company’s stock.
Summit Financial Group Company Profile
Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. The company was founded on March 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Moorefield, WV.
Featured Stories
