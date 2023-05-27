Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SU. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 32.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.384 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.63%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

