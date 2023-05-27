Susquehanna Cuts Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $104.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Endava from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.75.
Endava Trading Up 2.5 %
NYSE:DAVA opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.76. Endava has a 12 month low of $48.09 and a 12 month high of $115.86.
About Endava
Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
