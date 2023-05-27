SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires New Shares in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,328,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,968,000 after purchasing an additional 215,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after purchasing an additional 554,915 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Perrigo by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,421,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,913,000 after purchasing an additional 690,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,110,000 after acquiring an additional 193,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,916,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,519,000 after acquiring an additional 736,870 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $32.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.74 and a beta of 0.79. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -113.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRGO. Raymond James boosted their price target on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $190,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,195.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $190,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,195.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $132,427.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,414.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,869 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,712 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

