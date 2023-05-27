SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 25,945 Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 56,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 146,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 107,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.25.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

