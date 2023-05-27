SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Buys New Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,768 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,635,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,067,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,055 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,503,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,932 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $103,226,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,924,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,875 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SSNC opened at $55.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.61. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $65.92.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.