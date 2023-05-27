SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Buys New Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,768 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,635,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,067,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,055 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,503,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,932 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $103,226,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,924,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,875 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SS&C Technologies Stock Performance
SSNC opened at $55.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.61. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $65.92.
SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.
SS&C Technologies Profile
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.
