SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $683,000 in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 1,312.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CABO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,104.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cable One Price Performance

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $709.30 per share, with a total value of $70,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Cable One news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.85, for a total transaction of $216,305.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,064.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $709.30 per share, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CABO opened at $620.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $680.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $710.43. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $609.85 and a 1 year high of $1,464.20.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.40 by ($4.78). The company had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.66 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 7.06%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $26.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.38%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

