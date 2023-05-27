SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $844,000 in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Globe Life during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GL stock opened at $105.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.79. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.87 and a 52 week high of $123.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Globe Life had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

In related news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total value of $1,213,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total value of $1,213,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $1,567,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 750,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,524,043.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,125 shares of company stock valued at $7,842,680. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

