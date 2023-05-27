SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after buying an additional 710,668 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $923,703,000 after purchasing an additional 163,542 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 549,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,091,000 after purchasing an additional 156,977 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,618,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,549,000 after purchasing an additional 114,114 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $207.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.85. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $201.65 and a 12-month high of $283.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.37 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $1,287,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,853,413.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $1,287,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,853,413.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total transaction of $80,338.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,186.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,379 shares of company stock worth $44,912,997 over the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UTHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.67.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Featured Articles

