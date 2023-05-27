SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases New Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,686,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,668,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 16.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after acquiring an additional 234,811 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after acquiring an additional 208,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Deere & Company by 185.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,427,000 after acquiring an additional 174,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DE opened at $357.21 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $105.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have issued reports on DE. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.86.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deere & Company (DE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.