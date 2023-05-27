T-mac DAO Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.09 Billion (TMG)

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. T-mac DAO has a total market cap of $7.09 billion and approximately $11,768.16 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One T-mac DAO token can now be purchased for $7.09 or 0.00026522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, T-mac DAO has traded 33.6% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001315 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000034 BTC.
T-mac DAO Token Profile
T-mac DAO’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. T-mac DAO’s official website is t-mac.homes/home. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao. T-mac DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@t_macdao.
T-mac DAO Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as T-mac DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire T-mac DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase T-mac DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.
