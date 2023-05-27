T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Price Performance

NASDAQ TTOO opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $15.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of a proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

Featured Articles

