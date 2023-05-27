Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Short Interest Down 95.0% in May

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Taisho Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TAIPY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,038. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26.
Taisho Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taisho Pharmaceutical (TAIPY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Taisho Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisho Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.