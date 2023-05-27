Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Short Interest Down 95.0% in May

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TAIPY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,038. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies which are engaged in the manufacture and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, food, and miscellaneous goods. It operates through the Self-Medication and Prescription segments. The Self-Medication segment conducts research and development (R&D), manufacture, and sale of OTC drugs, quasi-drugs, food, and general medical and hygiene supplies; and deals with the lease of real estate properties and management of hotels.

