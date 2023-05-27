Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Short Interest Down 71.4% in May

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Taiyo Yuden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Taiyo Yuden Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TYOYY traded up $11.72 on Friday, hitting $129.50. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 616. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.83. Taiyo Yuden has a 1-year low of $99.29 and a 1-year high of $177.14.

About Taiyo Yuden

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components. Its products include ceramic capacitors, inductors, noise suppression components, multilayer ceramic devices, chip antennas, and wireless modules. The company was founded by Hikohachi Sato on March 23, 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

