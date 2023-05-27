Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC) Short Interest Update

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 78.8% from the April 30th total of 6,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Talon 1 Acquisition Stock Down 0.4 %

TOAC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,617. Talon 1 Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Talon 1 Acquisition by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,864,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,296,000 after acquiring an additional 847,255 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition by 45.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,921,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 781,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after buying an additional 34,467 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 672,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after buying an additional 152,157 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 535,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 221,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

About Talon 1 Acquisition

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

