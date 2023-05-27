TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$61.66.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$59.50 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$60.50 to C$59.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at TC Energy

In related news, Director Hejdi A. Carlsen purchased 550 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$53.79 per share, with a total value of C$29,584.50. In other TC Energy news, Director Richard Prior bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$36.90 per share, with a total value of C$47,970.00. Also, Director Hejdi A. Carlsen bought 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$53.79 per share, with a total value of C$29,584.50. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,148 shares of company stock valued at $92,828. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TC Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$54.11 on Friday. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$50.70 and a 12 month high of C$74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$54.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 236.94%.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.