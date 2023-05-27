Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) Short Interest Update

Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,300 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the April 30th total of 191,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Técnicas Reunidas Stock Performance
Técnicas Reunidas stock remained flat at $9.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97. Técnicas Reunidas has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.
About Técnicas Reunidas
