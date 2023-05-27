Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the April 30th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.22. 62,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,478. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $16.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th.
Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services. The company was founded on February 20, 1992 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
