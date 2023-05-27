TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Short Interest Update

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the April 30th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Insider Transactions at TELA Bio
In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 27,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $260,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,835,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,682,450.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 4,110,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,023,000 after buying an additional 545,000 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,072,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,837,000 after buying an additional 36,262 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,312,000 after buying an additional 149,612 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 777,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 575,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 185,700 shares during the period.
TELA Bio Price Performance
TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 million. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 451.30% and a negative net margin of 100.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TELA Bio will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TELA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.
About TELA Bio
TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.
