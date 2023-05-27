TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Short Interest Update

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the April 30th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Insider Transactions at TELA Bio

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 27,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $260,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,835,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,682,450.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Get TELA Bio alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 4,110,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,023,000 after buying an additional 545,000 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,072,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,837,000 after buying an additional 36,262 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,312,000 after buying an additional 149,612 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 777,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 575,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 185,700 shares during the period.

TELA Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TELA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.02. The company had a trading volume of 149,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,260. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75. TELA Bio has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $13.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.30.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 million. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 451.30% and a negative net margin of 100.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TELA Bio will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TELA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

About TELA Bio

(Get Rating)

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.