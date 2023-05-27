Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 190.2% from the April 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance

Telia Company AB (publ) stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.19. Telia Company AB has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $8.31.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 15.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0644 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently -37.14%.

TLSNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Telia Company AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses on mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

