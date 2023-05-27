Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNYGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 190.2% from the April 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance

Telia Company AB (publ) stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.19. Telia Company AB has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $8.31.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 15.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0644 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently -37.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TLSNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Telia Company AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses on mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

