Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Short Interest Up 45.8% in May

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the April 30th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Templeton Global Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,136. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.27. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $4.88.

Templeton Global Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Templeton Global Income Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 487,199 shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $2,494,458.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,597,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,620,802.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

