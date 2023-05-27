Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Short Interest Update

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the April 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Tesco Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TSCDY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. 38,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,988. Tesco has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Tesco Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Tesco’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 3.81%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Tesco Company Profile
Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.
Featured Articles
