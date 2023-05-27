Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,789 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,243 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.30% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $9,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,268,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,311,000 after acquiring an additional 158,815 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,197,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,846,000 after acquiring an additional 82,278 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,964,000 after acquiring an additional 927,419 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,245,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,496,000 after acquiring an additional 20,229 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,176,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,443,000 after acquiring an additional 163,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas E. Long purchased 4,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.17 per share, for a total transaction of $200,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $200,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas E. Long bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.17 per share, with a total value of $200,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,680. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.44 per share, with a total value of $823,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 203,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 43,610 shares of company stock worth $1,961,943. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.53. 317,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,669. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.79 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $422.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

