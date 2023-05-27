Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Update

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 131.6% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Thales Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS THLLY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.64. 16,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,081. Thales has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $31.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.35.

Get Thales alerts:

Thales Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.3574 per share. This represents a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Thales’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Thales

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thales currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

(Get Rating)

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.