The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 182.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. United Bank grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL opened at $194.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $284.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.48.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.71%.

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Societe Generale upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $287.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.21.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

